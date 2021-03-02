Khashoggi Murder: Biden Tackles Saudi Prince Amid Calls for Action

After the disclosure of a detailed intelligence report tying journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s brutal murder to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, US President Joe Biden and his administration have been subject to the watchful eye of human rights organisations as well as some democrats in Congress.

While the US President followed through on his election promise of releasing the summary report of Khashoggi’s murder, the Biden administration did not place any sanctions targeting the Crown Prince himself.

However, the lack of punitive action against the prince also brings into focus the complications of the decision-making processes that arise for a president versus a candidate, and illustrates the difficulty in engaging with an ally from a volatile region.