‘Coup, Attack on America’: US Lawmakers Condemn Capitol Takeover 

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers urged Donald Trump to call his supporters off and “end the siege” of Capitol Hill in Washington DC, on Wednesday, 6 January (US time).
The US House of Representatives and Senate had been meeting in a joint session to confirm President elect, Joe Biden’s victory over Trump, when thousands of Trump supporters broke through barricades into the Capitol building triggering clashes with security personnel.
DEMOCRAT LAWMAKERS POST UPDATES FROM CAPITOL, SUGGEST IMPEACHMENT
Some lawmakers who were caught in the middle of the chaos took to social media to describe the situation. Others demanded stern action against Trump.
Representatives Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley demanded that Donald Trump be impeached by the House and Senate.
Another House representative Dan Kildee tweeted saying, "This is not a protest. This is an attack on America."
As Trump who had earlier encouraged his supporters to attend rallies on Wednesday urged people to follow law and order, Democratic leader Chuck Schumer quipped in saying, “It's a little late for that. Don't you think?”
In another tweet he called on Trump to call off his supporters from Capitol Grounds, in a joint statement with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Democrat Pete Buttigieg also signalled that President Trump's repeated claims of a 'stolen' and 'fraudulent' election lead to the eventual attack on the US Capitol building.
Senator Jeff Merkeley tweeted a photograph of the rescued ballots that the Senate floor staff grabbed.
"They would have been burned by the mob", he tweeted of the ballots that would have confirmed President-Elect Biden's win in the US Senate today.
REPUBLICAN LAWMAKERS ALSO CONDEMN EVENTS
Several Republic lawmakers who had spoken out against House Republicans’ efforts to undermine the electoral college votes, also condemned Trump for the legacy he is leaving behind with this incident.
Adam Kinzinger likened the event to a “coup attempt”.
In an interview to CNN, Rep Mike Gallagher pleaded, “Call it off, Mr. President. We need you to call this off. It’s over. Please go home. Thank you for your support. I look forward to a peaceful transition of power.”
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said this breach of Capitol Hill was “unacceptable and un-American”.
Several pro-Trump rallies organised by his supporters were scheduled in Washington DC this week, some of which were supposed to be attended by Trump himself.
Despite losing the popular and electoral college vote Trump has refused to concede. At a recent rally in Washington he told his supporters that he has directed Mike Pence to not certify Biden’s victory.
“We will never give up, we will never concede,” he told his supporters
Vice President Mike Pence, however said, “It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not.”
Published: 06 Jan 2021,03:41 AM IST