Biden Picks Retired Gen Lloyd Austin As Defence Secretary: Report

Austin’s selection is also likely to prompt a congressional debate over the issue of civilian control over the military. It will see if enough lawmakers support a waiver from a law mandating that a service member must be out of service for at least 7 years before serving as the secretary of defence, The Washington Post reported.

Trump administration had obtained a similar waiver for Jim Mattis, former defence secretary.

Not everyone supports this "violation” of the law, congressman Justin Amash tweeted, “He shouldn't be considered for the same reason that Sec Mattis shouldn't have been.”