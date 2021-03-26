4 Dead in Bangladesh as Protests Against Modi’s Visit Turn Violent

A police official told Reuters that they had to fire tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse protesters who had entered a police station and vandalised it.

The four bodies were taken to Chittagong Medical College Hospital after violence broke out at Hathazari, a rural town, AFP reported, quoting police.

“We got four bodies here. They are all riddled with bullets. Three of them were madrasa students and another a tailor,” Alauddin Talukder, a police inspector told AFP.