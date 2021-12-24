37 Dead, 100 Injured in Bangladesh After Packed Ferry Catches Fire: Police

As many as 37 people died in Bangladesh on Friday, 24 December, after a packed ferry caught fire in the southern rural town of Jhalokathi, 250 kilometers south of Dhaka, police said. This is the latest in a series of similar accidents that have been happening in the country.

The three-storey Obhijan 10 caught fire mid-river, Moinul Islam, the local police chief told AFP, adding that many people died from the fire and a few by drowning after they jumped into the river.

The incident reportedly took place around 3 am on Friday morning.