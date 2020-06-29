At least 23 people were killed and dozens have gone missing after a boat capsized in Bangladesh's Buriganga river on Monday, 29 June. The boat capsized after colliding with another vessel, according to authorities.Divers from the fire service subsequently arrived on the scene and began the rescue operation with the help of the BIWTA and the Coast Guard.The incident took place near Dhaka's Shyambazar at around 9:30 am.It is still unclear whether any people on the boat were able to swim to safety or not.India Gifts Bangladesh 1L HCQ Tablets, 50k Gloves to Fight CoronaThere were 50 onboard including three children and six women, according to multiple reports. As per an NDTV report, several witnesses saw many people stuck in cabins when the boat was sinking.The boat, Morning Bird, was heading towards Sadarghat from Munshiganj when it collided with the Moyuri-2 vessel from Chandpur, said BIWTA transport inspector Md Selim.The second ferry left the scene after the incident.Ferry accidents are common in Bangladesh due to poor safety standards and most of the ferries are overcrowded while transporting people.(With inputs from IANS)India and Bangladesh Add More Water Routes to Boost Trade We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.