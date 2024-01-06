Bangladesh Election: Why the Outcome Matters to India's Security

Earlier this week, two Harkat-ul-Jihad Islami (HuJI) operatives from Bangladesh were sentenced to death for their role in a bomb explosion on the Shramjeevi Express in July 2005. Four other men had been sentenced to life imprisonment on the same case earlier. The explosion in a train in eastern Uttar Pradesh had killed 14 people and wounded over 60.

This is an urgent reminder to us that the elections in Bangladesh on Sunday are not only about the future of its democracy or economic plight. It is about security as well, but not just its own.

Bangladesh, a country of 170 million, is almost completely surrounded by India and has borders with Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Assam, and West Bengal. In the past, and especially when the country has been ruled by military dictators or the Bangladesh National Party (BNP), separatists and insurgents from India found safe haven. It also provided a spring board for Islamists, both domestic and foreign, for operations in India.