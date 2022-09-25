Bangladesh: At Least 23 Killed, Several Missing After Boat Capsizes in River

At least 23 people were killed and several dozen went missing after a ferry, packed with passengers, capsized and sank on Sunday, 25 September, in Bangladesh, news agency Reuters has reported.

Jahurul Islam, the district administrator of northern Panchagarh, where the accident occurred, said that the rescue operation for the missing is underway.

He added that the bodies recovered so far included those of women and children.

The ferry reportedly had more than 70 people on board.

(More details awaited.)