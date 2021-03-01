At Least 18 Killed in Myanmar Protests Against Military Coup

At least 18 people were killed on Sunday, 28 February, when Myanmar police opened fire on protesters around the country after weeks of demonstrations against a military coup, reported Reuters. The United Nations called out to the international community to act to stop the repression.

Police used stun grenades and tear gas at the protestors who were holding demonstrations in various parts of the biggest city of Yangon.

Protesters in plastic work helmets and with makeshift shields were seen fighting the police and soldiers across the country in battle gear.

The state-run Global New Light Of Myanmar said that severe action will be taken against ‘riotous protesters’. “The Army had previously shown restraint, but could not ignore anarchic mobs,” it was quoted as saying by Reuters.