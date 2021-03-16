‘AstraZeneca Shot is Safe’: UK PM Boris Johnson Assures People

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, 16 March, assured people that the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine was safe to use and that the UK government was confident in pushing the vaccination.

Boris further said, "In the MHRA (Britain's medicines regulator), we have one of the toughest and most experienced regulators in the world. They see no reason at all to discontinue the vaccination programme," AFP reported. "So we continue to be very confident about the programme and it's great to see it being rolled out at such speed across the across the UK," he further added.