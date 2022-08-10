ARY News Head Arrested in Pakistan Over PTI Leader’s 'Seditious' Remarks

A day after the transmission of Pakistani television channel ARY News was taken off the air by the country's regulatory authorities, the channel’s senior vice president, Ammad Yousaf, was arrested from Karachi in the early hours of Wednesday, 10 August, the channel said.

This comes after Shahbaz Gill, a close aide of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday, 9 August.

Meanwhile, the Karachi Police has registered a first information report (FIR) against ARY Digital Network CEO Salman Iqbal and others in connection with controversial remarks made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill during a news programme.

Yousuf, the head of ARY News, was arrested from his residence, the news channel reported.