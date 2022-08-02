Who Was Ayman al-Zawahiri, al-Qaeda Chief and 9/11 Mastermind Killed by the US?

The 1998 United States embassy bombings in Tanzania and Kenya brought bin Laden and al-Zawahiri on the hit-list of the US government for the first time.

Al-Zawahiri is also considered to be the true architect of the 9/11 attacks that shook the world in 2001, being responsible for most of the elaborate planning that brought those four planes down.

After the 9/11 attacks, when the US invaded Afghanistan, al-Zawahiri and bin Laden fled to Pakistan. Around this time, a US airstrike killed the former's wife and at least two of his six children in Kandahar, in Southern Afghanistan. Both he and bin Laden had bounties of $25 million on their heads.