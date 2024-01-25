After China, Now India Added in Canada's Election Meddling Probe

The relations between Canada and India have further sunk lower after Canada has included India in its election meddling probe. The country's public inquiry into foreign interference will examine whether India had any involvement in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

In a statement released on 24 January, the Foreign Interference Commission has requested that the Government of Canada’s collection and production of document relating to paragraphs clause (a)(i)(A) and (a)(i)(B) of its Terms of Reference include information and documents relating to alleged interference by India related to the 2019 and 2021 elections.