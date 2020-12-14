US Electoral College Votes to Confirm Joe Biden’s Victory

Members of the Electoral College are meeting across the United States on Monday, 14 December, to formally choose Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States, even as President Donald Trump refuses to concede.
Nevada's six electors have already voted for Biden for president, confirming his victory in the state, Reuters reported.
This is called indirect universal suffrage.
This election has gained special significance because of US President Donald Trump’s refusal to follow electoral tradition and concede, as well as his continued claims of nationwide electoral fraud.
Last week, Trump and his allies appealed to the Supreme Court to set aside 62 Biden votes, however, the apex court rejected the effort on 11 December.
After the electoral college votes, Biden is planning to address the nation on Monday night (US time).
This weekend, when asked on Fox News whether he would attend Biden’s inauguration on 20 January 2021, Donald Trump remarked, “I don’t want to talk about that.”
Biden received 7 million more popular votes than Donald Trump this year.
(With inputs from Reuters and CNBC)
Published: 14 Dec 2020,08:37 PM IST