Afghanistan: Taliban Raids Homes of 3 German Journalists, Kills Relative of 1

In addition to Taliban's house-to-house search missions, persons attempting to leave the country through the Kabul airport are also being screened by the militants.

The conduction of the reported search mission confirms the widespread fears that the Taliban would renege on its recently-announced promise of general amnesty and security for all.

The Taliban does not have enmity towards anyone, and based on its leader's orders, it has pardoned everyone, the group's spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid had told the media in Kabul on Tuesday.