On Pace to Finish Afghanistan Evacuation by 31 Aug: US President Biden

Afghanistan Taliban Crisis LIVE. In this image provided by the US Marine Corps, families begin to board a US Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.
(Photo: PTI)
US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday, 24 August, that they are currently on pace to finish the evacuation in Afghanistan by 31 August, but added that the completion by that date depended on the Taliban's cooperation and allowing access for evacuees to the airport, with no disruptions.
His statement came amid speculation about whether the evacuation deadline would be extended beyond 31 August, with the Taliban warning that it would not accept any extension of the deadline.
Meanwhile, 16 people out of the 78 evacuated from Afghanistan, who landed in Delhi on Tuesday, have tested positive for coronavirus. All 78 of them have been sent to an ITBP camp to undergo 14-day institutional quarantine.
A Taliban spokesperson on Tuesday urged skilled Afghans to stop fleeing the country, and asked the US to stop taking 'experts' such as engineers and doctors out of the country
PM Modi on Tuesday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the situation in Afghanistan
The Taliban took over Afghanistan on 15 August, as President Ashraf Ghani fled
With the Taliban's takeover, chaos emerged at the airport in Kabul with countries scrambling to evacuate their citizens, and locals desperate to flee the country
However, the US President has asked the Pentagon and the State Department for contingency plans to adjust the timeline if that becomes necessary, the White House press secretary said.
The US has evacuated or facilitated the evacuation of around 70,700 people from Afghanistan since 14 August, Biden pointed out.
