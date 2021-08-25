On Pace to Finish Afghanistan Evacuation by 31 Aug: US President Biden

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday, 24 August, that they are currently on pace to finish the evacuation in Afghanistan by 31 August, but added that the completion by that date depended on the Taliban's cooperation and allowing access for evacuees to the airport, with no disruptions.

His statement came amid speculation about whether the evacuation deadline would be extended beyond 31 August, with the Taliban warning that it would not accept any extension of the deadline.

Meanwhile, 16 people out of the 78 evacuated from Afghanistan, who landed in Delhi on Tuesday, have tested positive for coronavirus. All 78 of them have been sent to an ITBP camp to undergo 14-day institutional quarantine.