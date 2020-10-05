Afghanistan Suicide Attack: 8 Killed, Province Governor Injured

A suicide attack in Mihterlam, the provincial capital of Afghanistan, has claimed the lives of 8 people and left 30 injured, including the Governor of Afghanistan, Rahmatullah Yarmal.

According to the Deccan Herald, the suicide attack was carried out to target the Afghan provincial governor after the attacker rammed his explosives-laden vehicle into the convoy of Yarmal.

As of now, no terrorist outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack but the Taliban are active in the region.

The attack also comes a day after a car bomb had targeted a government building in the eastern part of the country, killing 15 people and injuring at least 40.

The attack comes as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left for Doha to meet Qatari officials, three weeks after establishing peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

It is said that Ghani will now first stop at Kuwait to offer condolences to emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who was the commander of the Kuwait Military Forces.