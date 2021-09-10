Afghan Crisis: Protesters in Kabul Refuse To Back Down, Brave Taliban's Bullets

Three weeks after it seized power in Afghanistan and launched the country into a humanitarian crisis, the Taliban announced its new 33-member strong government on Tuesday, 7 September.

The declaration of the all-male government, nearly half of whose members find place on the United Nations' sanctions list, has fuelled fears of an oppressive, non-inclusive regime.

The political development was met with widespread discontent, as many called out the militant organisation for reneging on its promise of an inclusive cabinet.

Even after the Taliban declared all demonstrations illegal without the justice ministry's permission, Afghanistan witnessed pockets of resistance, with many, including women, taking to streets to fight for their right to work and education.

