'Act of Revenge': Indian Student in Australia Buried Alive by Ex-Boyfriend

New details have emerged regarding the incident involving the murder of the Punjabi-origin girl in 2021.

Reports indicate that Jasmeen Kaur's ex-boyfriend Tarikjot Singh, 22 bound her with cable ties and buried her alive in "an act of vengeance."

Kaur’s body was found buried in a shallow grave at Moralana Creek in Southern Australia.

Singh pleaded guilty to the murder of the 21-year-old nursing student in February this year.