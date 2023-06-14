Student From Hyderabad Stabbed to Death by Flatmate in London

Kontham Tejaswini, a 27-year-old woman from Hyderabad, was stabbed to death in Wembley, North London.

According to several reports, the international student was attacked by her Brazilian flatmate at a residential property in Neeld Crescent, Wembley, around 10 am on Tuesday. Tejaswini died on the spot.

Additionally, London’s Metropolitan Police said that another woman, aged 28, was taken to hospital due to stab injuries that doctors later assessed as “not life-threatening.”

Tejaswani arrived in the UK last March to pursue a Master's degree at the University of Nottingham in London.