Accused Buffalo Mass Shooter Had Threatened a Shooting While in High School

Nearly a year before he was charged with shooting and killing 10 shoppers and wounding three more at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store, a then-17-year-old student reportedly told his classmates at Susquehanna Valley High School that he “wanted to do a shooting, either at a graduation ceremony, or sometime after".

He also reportedly mentioned that he wanted to do a murder-suicide at the school, which is located in Broome County in New York.

A teacher reported the comment – made online – to a school resource officer. Since the perpetrator had been at home when he made the comment, it triggered a visit from state police, as opposed to the school resource officer, according to an official account of the episode published in the wake of the shooting in The Buffalo News.