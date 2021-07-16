Heavy Rain Leaves Mumbai Waterlogged, Hits Road & Railway Traffic

While the suburban services of the Central Railway were badly hit, with delays of over 30 minutes due to speed restrictions, Western Railway traffic has not been affected.

KS Hosalikar, Head of Climate Research and Services, Pune, shared the latest satellite images at 8.30 am, indicating intense clouds over Mumbai suburbs and Thane, leading to some very intense spells in the last 3-4 hours.

He said the entire coastal Konkan is covered with clouds and North Konkan-Mumbai needs to watch out.