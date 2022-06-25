LeT's Sajid Mir, Handler of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks, Jailed in Pakistan

Mir's sentencing will likely be used by Pakistan to buttress its anti-terror commitments made before the FATF, a global terror financing watchdog. It may also be crucial in ensuring that the country is removed from FATF's "grey list".

According to the report, Mir, who was also fined Rs 4,20,000 in the terror financing case, was sentenced in "quiet manner" meaning that very few people were in the know of the outcome of an otherwise high-profile case.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab Police, which often issues convictions of the suspects in such cases to the media, did not notify Mir's conviction.

Even his detention, which took place in April this year, was kept under wraps.