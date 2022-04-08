26/11 Mastermind Hafiz Saeed Sentenced to 31 Years of Imprisonment: Reports

Hafiz Saeed, the co-founder of Laskhar-e-Taiba and chief of JuD, is wanted in India for the Mumbai terror attack.
Election in Pakistan occupied Kashmir sees banned terrorist organisations' participation. Photo of Hafiz Saeed, Chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawah is used for representative purposes. 

(Photo: Reuters)

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) co-founder and mastermind of the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, Hafiz Saeed has been sentenced to 31 years of imprisonment by Pakistan's anti-terrorism court, local media reports indicated.

As per PTI, the terrorist was convicted in two more terror funding cases.

(This is a developing story. Will be updated with more details.)

Published: 08 Apr 2022,06:31 PM IST
