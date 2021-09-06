No, This is Not Aaj Tak's Bulletin Claiming 'India Will Control Afghanistan'

The template of 'Aaj Tak' claims that India will now take care of Afghanistan.
A photo, which seems to be the bulletin of Hindi news channel Aaj Tak, is being widely shared to claim that the news channel ran a news saying 'After US, India will now control Afghanistan'.
However, we found that the image has been created by a YouTube channel called 'Z to A Technical' which appears to be making videos heavily relying on news content from various channels. A cursory glance at video library of the channel shows that all images of the videos have been created using anchor faces and channel logos.
CLAIM
The text in the image, originally in Hindi reads, 'As America fled, India will take care of Afghanistan, now the real war would start.'
An archive of the post can be found here.
The claim is massively viral on Facebook.
WHAT WE FOUND
We saw that although the template claimed to be of Aaj Tak, there was a logo which read 'Z2A Technical'.
Taking cue from here, we searched on YouTube and found the channel 'Z to A Technical' where the video of 3:35 minutes was published on 1 September.
The same image can be seen here.
However, the channel has now changed the image of the anchor from the image and removed the channel's name.
Screengrab from 'A to Z Technical' YouTube channel.
Further, on clicking on the link we found that video was actually a bulletin by news channel India TV on the meeting between India and Taliban in Doha. The video uses parts from this bulletin. (Starts from around 00:10 seconds).
DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VIRAL IMAGE AND AAJ TAK'S BULLETIN
We then compared Aaj Tak’s bulletin with the image which is being circulated. We noticed discrepancies in the ticker (lower band) and the logo.
Viral image (L), Aaj Tak screenshot (R).
Further, the new channel has also issued a clarification calling the image "fake".
Clearly, a morphed graphic template of Aaj Tak is being shared to falsely claim to that the channel ran news about 'India taking control of Afghanistan'.
(With inputs from SM HoaxSlayer)
