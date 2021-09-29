New YouTube Policy To Combat Health Misinformation, Will Allow Testimonials

Noting that while their pre-existing policy already prohibits certain kinds of health misinformation on its platform, they have built on their policy over the period of the pandemic around medical misinformation.

In a blog post, YouTube said that it had worked with experts to formulate 10 new policies related to COVID-19 and medical misinformation, adding that they had removed more than 1,30,000 videos for "violating our COVID-19 vaccine policies."