Clipped Video of Yogi Adityanath Shared To Claim He Praised Akhilesh Yadav

The viral video could be seen from 3 minutes and 3 seconds. In the interview, the reporter asks Adityanath, "How do you see Akhilesh Yadav this time because he even challenged you. When you talk of development, you say that there is no electricity, then he said that Baba (Yogi) should touch the electric wire and see it."

Adityanath, in response, said, "That is one of his qualities, Akhilesh Yadav can do anything. The person who can forcibly throw his father off the cycle, that person can show any kind of behavior with us."

On watching the entire clip, it becomes clear that Adityanath is not praising Akhilesh, but on the contrary, was being sarcastic.