Fact-Check: Viral Video of Woman Firing at Harasser on Bike Is AI-Generated

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A video, showing a burqa-clad woman walking down the road as a man on a motorcycle approaches her is being widely shared on social media.
The claim: The video has gone viral on social media, where users have claimed that it shows a real incident of a woman firing at her harasser.
How did we find out the truth?: We noticed that between the first and third second-mark in the video, the gun suddenly appears in the woman's hand without any indication of her having taken it out from somewhere.
A quick keyword search for the term 'woman shoots at harasser' did not yield any credible results for such an incident.
Using Google's reverse image search and carefully combing through the posts it showed us, we found that the video was initially shared by a Pakistan-based Instagram account called '@viral_mix_daily'.
After this specific video gathered over 4.7 million views, the account had shared a few more videos of hijab and burqa wearing women protecting themselves using pistols.
Is it AI?: We ran the clip through Hive Moderation's AI-generated content detector, which showed us a 94.2 likelihood of the video being an AI-generated one.
Conclusion: An AI-generated video has gone viral with the false claim that it shows a woman firing at her harasser.
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