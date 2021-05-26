Will All Vaccinated People Die in 2 Years? Viral Claim Is False

A widely circulated text message, attributed to French virologist Luc Montagnier, is being shared to claim that he said all the vaccinated people will “die within two years” and that there is no scope of survival.

It further goes on to state that he said they will “all die from antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE)”. Another version of the viral claim also states that he blamed the vaccines for “creating” the variants.

However, we found that the claims made by Montagnier are unfounded and not backed by science or data. Further, the statement about people dying has been misattributed to him. But in an 11-minute-long interview, originally in French, the former Nobel laureate does talk against the vaccines and asserts that the effect will be known after two to three years.