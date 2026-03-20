WebQoof Recap: AI-Generated Visuals, Old Clips Viral Amid West Asia Crisis

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Amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, Team WebQoof continues to debunk misinformation surrounding the situation. From AI-generated visuals shared as real instances to old clips falsely linked to current events, here’s our weekly recap of the five most viral fake news claims we fact-checked this week!
A clip featuring several individuals setting fire to an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being shared on social media.
Those sharing the video claimed that people protested against India's alleged normalisation of relations with Israel and increasing tensions with Iran.
However, the claim is false, as we were able to trace this video to January, predating the West Asia war. As per several posts on social media, the viral clip shows protests against the University Grants Commission's 2026 equity regulations.
Read the story here.
A video of an Al-Jazeera news report is being shared on social media with the claim that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has died.
In the clip, the anchor plays a clip, allegedly showing Netanyahu seated at a table with others, after which the ceiling suddenly collapses on them.
However, this claim is false as this viral clip has been created using artificial intelligence (AI) tools. There are no official reports about Netanyahu's demise.
Read the story here.
A video showing an area engulfed in fire is circulating on social media to claim that it shows a fire at Dubai International Airport.
However, the video is old and shows a fire in a public market in Ajman, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Read the story here.
A video showing PM Modi speaking at a public gathering is being shared on social media with claims that he commented on the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, sided with Israel, and labelled Iran a “terrorist state.”
However, the claim is false as this video is manipulated using artificial intelligence (AI).
Read the story here.
A video of journalist Palki Sharma is being shared on social media with claims that it pertains to the arrest of an Indian national in Bahrain.
In the clip, she discusses “India’s quiet cooperation with US-Israeli intelligence” and its alleged impact on Indian citizens abroad, suggesting that Indian nationals in West Asia are being associated with Israeli-linked operations.
However, the claim is false as this video is a deepfake.
Read the story here.
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