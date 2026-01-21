WEF Calls Cyber Fraud ‘Pervasive’ Threat as India Faces Rising Scam Losses

advertisement
A recent report on global cybersecurity by the World Economic Forum (WEF) called cyber fraud "one of the most pervasive global threats" in 2026.
In a survey they conducted, of 804 participants from 92 countries, which included C-suite executives, academics, civil society and public-sector cybersecurity leaders, said that they noted an increased risk of cyber-enabled fraud and phishing in 2025.
Their concerns are echoed in India's reality. In a press note from October 2025, titled 'Curbing Cyber Frauds in Digital India', the government noted that multiple fraud reports mentioned 'spoofing', cases where criminals impersonate trusted sources.
In addition to this, they noted a rise in cases of "deepfakes leveraging AI (Artificial Intelligence) and phishing," which amplified the overall impact of scams.
It said that in 2025, the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), established under the Ministry of Home Affairs, had proactively blocked 3,962 Skype IDs and 83,668 WhatsApp accounts linked to cyber frauds.
In a response to a question on 2 December 2025 in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affair Bandi Sanjay said that the as per I4C and National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) data, Indians had lost over Rs 32,600 crore to financial fraud.
Citing I4C data, The Indian Express noted that Indians fell prey to multiple digitally enabled cyber scams and fraud, with over 21.77 lakh complaints and losses adding to over 19,812 crore rupees in 2025 alone.
I4C's cyber digests carried reports and data from different states and cities, noting the prevalance, impact, and losses caused due to cyber scams and fraud. Here are some examples of the data we found:
Cyber fraud amounting to 768.7 crore rupees was reported across , and around 2.5 lakh suspicious mobile numbers and IMEIs were blocked by state police under targeted operations.
In Uttar Pradesh's , losses due to cyber fraud reached Rs 45.95 crore in 2025, with more than 650 cases registered and 353 arrests.
In , Tamil Nadu, citizens lost 87.16 crore rupees to cyber fraudsters in 2025. The police registered 9,960 cases of cyber crime, of which 7,779 cases were related to online financial fraud, including phishing, fake links, malicious mobile applications, and social engineering scams.
Maharashtra's saw 45.77 crore rupees in losses, with nearly 60 percent of the victims being senior citizens.
Police recorded a loss of 33.81 crore rupees in 86 cases of digital fraud in 2025.
Police froze 325.25 crore rupees siphoned off in financial cyber fraud cases during 2025. The digest noted that the "amount accounts for nearly a quarter of the total money lost by victims" in the state, bringing the total to approximately 1,300 crore rupees.
In , people lost 814 crore rupees in 2025 in 42,504 detected cases of cyber fraud.
8,126 people lost over 100 crore rupees through various online scams in Madhya Pradesh's .
's Cyber Crime Centre reported a loss of 4.93 crore rupees in 2025.
Other Parliament responses, such as one by the Minister of State for the Ministry of Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on 15 December 2025, also discussed losses during to UPI-related scams and fraud.
Complete data for nationwide statistics for 2025 has not been publicly released by any official sources yet.
