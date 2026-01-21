7 Indian CEOs Invited for Trump’s World Economic Forum Reception in Davos

As reported by Financial Express, the Indian business leaders’ meeting with Donald Trump comes at a time when Indian exporters are facing a 50% tariff imposed by the US administration. Additionally, recent changes to the H-1B visa programme, including a new weighted selection process and a $100,000 fee for new visas, have raised concerns for Indian IT firms, which are major users of the H-1B system. The revised rules are expected to impact hiring strategies for companies such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, and Wipro.