KYC Expired Again? Scammers Dial In With a New Disguise, Steal OTPs

The “KYC update” scam keeps resurfacing under different guises. In a previous Scamguard article , we revealed how scammers use fake Know Your Customer (KYC) update websites to steal victims’ personal information in real time. This time, instead of fraudulent websites, a simple phone call and a text message serve as their secret gateway to your bank. The only common element is the script they follow: scare you into thinking your account will be blocked in seconds. Before long, you are drawn into a fake verification process, and your money is quietly siphoned off.

Here’s a closer look at how this shape-shifting fraud works and how to stay a step ahead of it.