How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

WebQoof Weekend Quiz | Take our quiz and find out how much fake news you fell for this week.
(Photo: The Quint)
From unrelated visuals going viral on the internet with users falsely linking them to Chandrayaan-3 to an old video being shared as a recent 'kissing ceremony' held in Jadavpur University, social media was abuzz with such fake claims this week.
Take our quiz to find out how much misinformation you fell for this week.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)