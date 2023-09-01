Chandrayaan-3 Landing, Hawaii Wildfires: Why People Share Conspiracy Theories?

As Indians came together to celebrate the historic landing of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 mission, a section of the internet was found shaking their heads in denial.

Right after ISRO released the video of the Vikram lander touching down on the moon, we found conspiracy theories challenging it on different social media platforms, such as ISRO got the photographs of the moon from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) or that mood doesn't have a surface to land on.