Old & Unrelated Video Shared as Voting Fraud During Karnataka Elections

A second wind?: The Quint had previously debunked the same video when it was shared as an incident of voting fraud in Gujarat, where users were blaming the BJP for it. You can read our fact-check here.

A barrage of misinformation: After Congress' win in the Karnataka elections, several old and unrelated videos have been shared with false claims, including communally charged ones. You can read our stories here and here.

Conclusion: An old and unrelated video is being shared on social media platforms to falsely claim that it shows voting fraud during the Karnataka assembly elections.