Fact-Check: Old Video of Voting Fraud Passed Off as From Gujarat

A video showing a man interfering and voting on behalf of other voters using the electronic voting machine (EVM) is doing the rounds on social media.

What does the claim say?: The claim states the voting fraud happened while the polling was still underway for the Assembly elections in Gujarat. It further goes on to blame the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for it.

The final phase of elections concluded on 5 December and the results will be announced on 8 December.