Video Shows Salman Khan Threatening Lawrence Bishnoi? No, Claim is False!

A video showing actor Salman Khan is being shared on social media platforms. Those sharing have claimed that it shows Khan threatening jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

This claim comes at a time when Ajit Pawar led-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, who was known to be close to Khan, was murdered by three individuals who claimed to have links with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Mumbai on 12 October.

What does Khan say?: "You are so strong and powerful that you will shoulder the coffin of your family members, you will carry their bier. You have so much courage, why do you want to become Yamraj and Malik-ul-Maut? Why do you want to recite In-al-Allah and Ram naam satya for your family members?