Video Shows Salman Khan Threatening Lawrence Bishnoi? No, Claim is False!

A video showing actor Salman Khan is being shared on social media platforms. Those sharing have claimed that it shows Khan threatening jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
This claim comes at a time when Ajit Pawar led-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, who was known to be close to Khan, was murdered by three individuals who claimed to have links with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Mumbai on 12 October.
What does Khan say?: "You are so strong and powerful that you will shoulder the coffin of your family members, you will carry their bier. You have so much courage, why do you want to become Yamraj and Malik-ul-Maut? Why do you want to recite In-al-Allah and Ram naam satya for your family members?
What we found: We ran a relevant keyword search and came across a video on Lallantop's YouTube channel from 16 April 2020.
Lallantop noted that Khan's video came at a time when people attacked medical professionals with stones and flouted the pandemic regulations.
Around 3 minutes of the video, the same portion of the viral clip can be heard.
Khan also posted the same video on his Instagram page on 15 April. Towards the end of the 10-minute long video, he mentions the same thing as the viral video.
In the video, Khan told viewers about his experience living in the lockdown. He also described instances of people flouting the COVID-19 guidelines and compromising safety. It also spoke about the plight of the frontline workers.
Several news reports also noted Khan's appeal to the citizens in 2020.
Conclusion: The video is old and has been falsely shared as Khan threatening gangster Bishnoi.
