Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Visuals of Car Tangled in Wires, Dangling Next to a Flyover Are AI-Generated

Visuals of Car Tangled in Wires, Dangling Next to a Flyover Are AI-Generated

No such incident took place. The visuals were made using Google's AI tools.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A set of AI-generated visuals are being shared to falsely claim that they show a real incident of a car dangling from wires in Delhi.</p></div>
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A set of AI-generated visuals are being shared to falsely claim that they show a real incident of a car dangling from wires in Delhi.

Instagram/Altered by The Quint)

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A video and an image, showing a white car tangled in electrical wires and dangling next to a flyover are being widely shared on social media, where users are claiming that they show recent visuals from Delhi.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false, because the visuals are AI-generated ones.

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How did we find out the truth?: We carried out a keyword search with the term 'delhi car dangling from flyover' to look for news reports or credible information about the visuals.

  • However, we did not find any content apart from social media posts which could confirm that such an incident had taken place.

  • A reverse image search on them, too, yielded no relevant or reliable results.

  • Since there was no credible evidence of such an incident happening, we ran the visuals through AI-generated content detectors.

  • For the video, Hive Moderation's tool noted a 99.8 percent likelihood of the video being an AI-generated one.

The video is an AI-generated one.

(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)

Similarly, a check on the image also showed a 99.9 percent likelihood of the image being an AI-generated one.

The image is also an AI-generated one.

(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)

Another tool called SightEngine was not as confident as Hive's, giving the image a 76 percent score on being likely to be AI-generated.

Sightengine was less confident in the image being AI-generated.

(Source: Hive SightEngine/Screenshot)

  • To know how the image was created or altered, we asked Google's Gemini to run a SynthID check on the image, which detects signals in the image to confirm whether the image was made using its tools.

  • It's Verify AI tool confirmed that the image was altered or created using Google's AI tools.

The visuals were created using Google's AI tools.

(Source: Gemini/Screenshot)

Conclusion: A set of AI-generated visuals are being shared to falsely claim that they show a real incident of a car dangling from wires in Delhi.

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(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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