False Claims About Virat Kohli's Mother Suffering With Liver Issues Go Viral

Fact-check: A false claim about Virat Kohli's mother being ill is being shared as real.
A viral post about Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's mother being seriously ill has gone viral on social media.
The claim comes after Kohli withdrew himself from the India-England test series sighting 'personal reasons'.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a keyword search about this topic but could not find any credible reports that would support the claim.
We also checked official accounts of Virat Kohli but found no clarification.
Next, we checked his brother, Vikas Kohli's Instagram page and found a dismissal of the viral claim.
His posts reads, "Hello everyone I have noticed that there is this fake news about our mom’s health been circulating around. Let me clear that our mom is absolutely fit and fine. Also, I would request everyone and also the media, not to spread such news without proper information. Thanks everyone for your concern.”
Conclusion: A false claim about Virat Kohli's mother being ill is being shared as real.
