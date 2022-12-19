No, This Video Does Not Show Lionel Messi Hugging His Mother After FIFA Win

Fact-Check | The video does not show Argentine footballer Lionel Messi hugging his mother after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Several media organisations such as Times Now, NDTV, The Indian Express, Republic World, among others, have shared a video of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi hugging a woman to claim that it shows the former hugging his mother after Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, defeating France in the penalties on Sunday, 18 December.
The match saw some extra-time goals, a hattrick after 56 years, and managed to keep fans on their feet. Messi emerged as the hero for his team's victory.
According to pictures uploaded by Reuters and Getty Images, Celia Maria Cuccittini, Messi's mother, was seen wearing a violet jersey and not Argentina's official jersey.
Moreover, the woman's hair colour and arm tattoo as seen in the viral video did not match with Cuccittini's pictures from the match.
How did we find out?:
We found that several users had pointed out that the woman seen in the video is not Messi's mother.
A keyword search on Getty Images led us to Cuccittini's pictures from the match uploaded on 18 December.
On comparing her picture with the image of the woman in the video, we found certain details did not match, such as the colour of the jersey and the tattoo on the arm.
The colours of the t-shirts are different.
The tattoo on the left arm seems to be missing.
Further, we found a picture on Reuters which showed Messi hugging his mother and greeting his other fans and family members.
The image's caption said, "Argentina's Lionel Messi hugs his mother Celia Maria Cuccittini after winning the World Cup."
The picture shows Messi hugging his mother and celebrating with his family members.
Who is the woman in the video?: Social media users pointed out that the woman is Kun Aguero's mother, Adriana Aguero. Kun Ageuro, a former footballer, is one of Messi's closest friend and was also seen attending the match between both the countries.
We went through the replay of the match available on Jio Cinema and found a side-angle shot of the same woman. We compared it with an image uploaded on Aguero's Instagram, but couldn't conclude that she was his mother.
A comparison shows some similar characteristics.
Conclusion: While we could not independently verify the identity of the woman, it is clear that several media organisations misidentified the woman in the viral video as Messi's mother.
