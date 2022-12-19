No, This Video Does Not Show Lionel Messi Hugging His Mother After FIFA Win

Several media organisations such as Times Now, NDTV, The Indian Express, Republic World, among others, have shared a video of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi hugging a woman to claim that it shows the former hugging his mother after Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, defeating France in the penalties on Sunday, 18 December.

The match saw some extra-time goals, a hattrick after 56 years, and managed to keep fans on their feet. Messi emerged as the hero for his team's victory.

