Cow Squads in 1970s to Lynchings Now: Bloody History of Rajasthan's Gau Rakshaks

Shortly after Khan’s lynching, future Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who was the home minister in Raje’s government and an old RSS loyalist, reiterated the claim made by Hindutva groups that Pehlu Khan was a cattle smuggler. Five months later, the Alwar police gave a clean chit to all the six people whom Khan had named as his assailants in his statement to the police before his death.

A day after news broke that the CID-CB of the Rajasthan police had let the six men named by Khan go scot-free, Karwan-e-Mohabbat, a campaign against hate crimes, arrived in Behror – the town where Khan had been attacked. Om Yadav, one of the six alleged assailants, who had been ‘absconding’ until just a day ago, accompanied by members of local Hindu outfits, began furiously sloganeering against Karwan-e-Mohabbat.

Local police blocked the passage of the campaign, preventing them from reaching the spot where Khan had been attacked. Activist Harsh Mander, who was leading Karwan-e-Mohabbat, staged a dharna beside the busy highway, refusing to budge despite being heckled by the local protesters. ‘We won’t let you pay tribute to Pehlu Khan. Is he Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose or the men fighting at the borders that people would pay tribute to him?’ said one of the protesters as tensions ran high. The police finally took only Mander to the spot near the highway where Khan had been assaulted, and he sat there with folded hands, paying his respects to Khan.

In fact, after Khan died, he and his sons were booked under the RB Act – the same law that Gopi Chand Gurjar had helped pass in the assembly in 1995 – for cattle smuggling and his sons were chargesheeted.

In August 2019, all the men chargesheeted by the police for the murder of Khan had walked free, acquitted by the district court on the basis of benefit of doubt. But the court slammed the police for not taking the video evidence of the attack into account. The botched investigation process is further evident from the difference between the judgments delivered by the district court that tried the six accused and acquitted them, and the verdict of the Juvenile Justice Board ( JJB) that convicted two teenagers, who were minors at the time of the killing – the only guilty verdict handed out to anyone involved in the attack on Khan. The two teenagers convicted in the Pehlu Khan lynching case were sent to a special home for three years – the maximum punishment that the board could pronounce in such cases. The FIRs and chargesheets against Khan’s sons were subsequently quashed by the Rajasthan High Court in October 2019, which noted that continuation of proceedings would be tantamount to ‘abuse of process of law and would result in grave injustice’ to Irshad and Aarif.