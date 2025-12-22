As Protests Intensify, Centre Claims Only 0.19% of Aravalli Eligible for Mining

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has defended the recent Supreme Court ruling that permits mining in the Aravalli hills below 100 metres, asserting that the government will enforce strict regulations to protect the environment. The ruling has sparked protests and concerns among local communities and environmental activists, who fear that it could lead to significant ecological damage.
Yadav stated that the total area of the Aravalli range is 147,000 square kilometres, and only 217 square kilometres are currently eligible for mining. He emphasised that mining activities will be subject to comprehensive studies and regulations to ensure environmental protection. As reported by The Indian Express, he clarified that no new mining leases would be granted until a detailed management plan is established.
The minister's comments come in response to widespread criticism from opposition parties and environmentalists, who argue that the ruling undermines decades of legal protections for the Aravalli range.
Yadav dismissed these concerns, stating that the new definition of the Aravalli hills, which includes landforms rising at least 100 metres above local relief, will protect over 90% of the geological formation.
The news report noted that he reiterated that only 0.19% of the Aravalli area is eligible for mining.
In a meeting at the Sundarbans Tiger Reserve, Yadav outlined the government's commitment to sustainable mining practices, stating that a management plan will be developed to identify permissible areas for mining while protecting ecologically sensitive regions. He noted that the Supreme Court has mandated a freeze on new mining leases until this plan is finalised. The publication further reported that Yadav's assurances have not alleviated concerns among local residents, who fear for their livelihoods and the environment.
“The Aravalli range is crucial for maintaining ecological balance and protecting the NCR from pollution,” Yadav stated, emphasising the need for responsible mining practices.
Despite the minister's reassurances, local communities remain sceptical about the government's commitment to environmental protection. Activists argue that the ruling could lead to significant harm to the Aravalli ecosystem, which serves as a natural barrier against desertification and plays a vital role in groundwater recharge. The report noted that the hills are home to a diverse range of flora and fauna, making their protection essential for biodiversity conservation.
In light of the ruling, Akhilesh Yadav, the national president of the Samajwadi Party, has called for immediate action to protect the Aravalli hills, stating that their survival is crucial for the health of the NCR. He warned that unchecked mining could exacerbate pollution and harm local communities. The publication reported that Yadav's appeal highlights the emotional and cultural significance of the Aravalli range for the people of Delhi and surrounding areas.
As the situation unfolds, the focus remains on the government's regulatory framework and the potential consequences of the Supreme Court ruling on local communities and the environment. Activists are calling for a united front to safeguard the Aravalli hills, which they view as essential for ecological health and community well-being.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.