Old Video of Muslim Congregation Shared as Bangladeshis Leaving West Bengal

A video going viral on social media claims that it shows a recent incident of a huge number of Bangladeshi immigrants walking towards border checkposts to leave West Bengal amid the state government's crackdown on illegal immigration.

What did the post say?: The video was uploaded on X by a user named 'MajorPoonia' with the caption,"As soon as the BJP government came to power, the Bangladeshis are returning home.... but who let them in in the first place?"