Old Video From Assam Shared as One of Muslims Joining BJP in West Bengal

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A video has been making the rounds on social media claiming to show Muslims joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). One of the Facebook posts that shared the video claims that in West Bengal, Rohingya Muslims were given Indian citizenship by joining the BJP.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a couple of media accounts based in Assam sharing the same video.
News18 Northeast shared a video that included the same clip from the original claim.
The video, uploaded on , notes that it originates from Patharkandi in Assam.
Assam Live 24 also shared the same video on . The video had th caption, "They hung BJP flags around their necks, wore BJP hats on their heads and shouted Mama Zindabad. The BJP has announced that it will hold a meeting with the Mia people in the presence of Minister Krishnendu Paul." (translated)
Krishnendu Paul is an Assamese minister representing the Patharkandi constituency in Assam and is a member of the BJP.
Conclusion: The video originates from Assam and does not show Muslims joining the BJP in West Bengal.
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