Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video From Assam Shared as One of Muslims Joining BJP in West Bengal

Old Video From Assam Shared as One of Muslims Joining BJP in West Bengal

The video dates back to March 2026 and originates from Assam.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video has been going viral on the internet, falsely claiming to show Muslims joining the BJP in West Bengal.&nbsp;</p></div>
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A video has been going viral on the internet, falsely claiming to show Muslims joining the BJP in West Bengal. 

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video has been making the rounds on social media claiming to show Muslims joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). One of the Facebook posts that shared the video claims that in West Bengal, Rohingya Muslims were given Indian citizenship by joining the BJP.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video is from Assam and has no relation to West Bengal.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a couple of media accounts based in Assam sharing the same video.

  • News18 Northeast shared a video that included the same clip from the original claim.

  • The video, uploaded on 27 March 2026, notes that it originates from Patharkandi in Assam.

News report by News18 Northeast. 

(Source: YouTube/Screenshot)

  • Assam Live 24 also shared the same video on 26 March 2026. The video had th caption, "They hung BJP flags around their necks, wore BJP hats on their heads and shouted Mama Zindabad. The BJP has announced that it will hold a meeting with the Mia people in the presence of Minister Krishnendu Paul." (translated)

  • Krishnendu Paul is an Assamese minister representing the Patharkandi constituency in Assam and is a member of the BJP.

News report by Assam Live 24. 

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video originates from Assam and does not show Muslims joining the BJP in West Bengal.

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