UP Polls: BJP Fields Just-Retired ED Officer From Lucknow, Aparna Yadav Left Out

Ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday, 1 February, fielded former Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer Rajeshwar Singh from the Sarojini Nagar seat.

The announcement of Singh's candidature comes merely a day after his voluntary retirement application was accepted by the ED's joint director.

The BJP on Tuesday night announced its candidates for all nine seats of the capital city of Lucknow.

Recent BJP joinee Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Yadav, was not named among the candidates. Yadav and BJP MP Ritu Bahuguna Joshi's son Mayank had both been vying for the Lucknow Cantonment seat, which has been given to state minister Brijesh Pathak.

Yadav had been defeated by Joshi to the high profile seat in the 2017 Assembly polls.