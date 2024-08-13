This Clip Doesn’t Show Vinesh Phogat Crying After Disqualification From Olympics

A video showing wrestler Vinesh Phogat breaking down is being shared on social media platforms to claim that it shows her reaction after being disqualified from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

What are users saying?: Those sharing the video have uploaded it with a caption that said, "See and feel that unlucky time when @Phogat_Vinesh was disqualified at the Olympics so called "100gm" overweight rules #SilverMedal #IndiaAtOlympics #vineshphogat #Paris2024."