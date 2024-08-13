This Clip Doesn’t Show Vinesh Phogat Crying After Disqualification From Olympics

advertisement
A video showing wrestler Vinesh Phogat breaking down is being shared on social media platforms to claim that it shows her reaction after being disqualified from the 2024 Paris Olympics.
What are users saying?: Those sharing the video have uploaded it with a caption that said, "See and feel that unlucky time when @Phogat_Vinesh was disqualified at the Olympics so called "100gm" overweight rules #SilverMedal #IndiaAtOlympics #vineshphogat #Paris2024."
What is the truth?: The video is old and is unrelated to Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics.
It could be traced back to March of this year and reportedly shows her reaction after winning against fellow wrestler Shivani Pawar.
Hints in the viral video: A closer look helped us spot the logo of Sports Authority of India (SAI) on a signboard in the background of the video.
This indicated towards the possibility of the video not being from the Paris Olympics.
Further, we also found a watermark on the right-hand side of the clip that read "nnis".
Finding the longer version of the viral video: Searching for 'nnis sports' on YouTube directed us to an unverified channel that goes by the name 'N1 Media Consultancy Private Limited'.
Team WebQoof went through the channel and came across a longer version of the viral clip posted on 12 March.
Its description said, "Watch Vinesh Phogat showing why she is the "Queen Bee" of wrestling with a stunning victory in the 50kg Final against Shivanee! Securing her berth for Worlds and Asian Olympics Qualifiers with a nail-biting win against Shivanee in the 50kg Final."
At around the 7:54 timestamp, one could see the viral video playing.
News reports: A Hindustan Times report said that Phogat managed to secure her ticket to the Olympics qualifiers after she registered an undefeated run in the 50 kg category.
The athlete had competed in two categories (53kg and 50kg) during the selection trial conducted by the ad-hoc committee.
Conclusion: Evidently, an old video of Phogat breaking down is being falsely shared as a recent one.
