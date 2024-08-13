This Video Doesn’t Show Hindus Protesting Against Violence in Bangladesh

A video of a huge crowd donning saffron-coloured attires is being shared on the internet with a claim that it shows people from the Hindu community protesting on the streets in Bangladesh.

What does the viral post say?: A user named 'diptasyaa' shared the video on their X (formerly Twitter) with a caption saying, "Hindus in Bangladesh took the street in protest of attack against Hindus in Bangladesh. #SaveBangladeshiHindus."