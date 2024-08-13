This Video Doesn’t Show Hindus Protesting Against Violence in Bangladesh

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019This Video Doesn’t Show Hindus Protesting Against Violence in Bangladesh

This video is old and dates back to September 2023.

Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:
Fact-Check | The video is old and is being shared with a misleading context.

A video of a huge crowd donning saffron-coloured attires is being shared on the internet with a claim that it shows people from the Hindu community protesting on the streets in Bangladesh.

What does the viral post say?: A user named 'diptasyaa' shared the video on their X (formerly Twitter) with a caption saying, "Hindus in Bangladesh took the street in protest of attack against Hindus in Bangladesh. #SaveBangladeshiHindus."

You can view an archive of the post here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

The post had recorded over 98 thousand views on the platform. (More archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Are these claims true?: Neither is this video recent nor is it related to the recent violence that broke out in Bangladesh.

  • It dates back to September 2023 and shows members of the Chhatra League gathered for a rally in memory of former Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

How did we find that out?: Taking the help of Google Lens, we performed a reverse image search on the keyframes of the video and found similar visuals posted on a Facebook handle.

  • The account was called 'Bangladesh Chhatra League Netrakona District Branch -1948'.

  • These visuals were posted on 1 September 2023 and its caption when translated to English said, "Gafargaon Upazila Chhatra League and Municipal Chhatra League organized by Bangladesh Chhatra League in commemoration of "Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangmata Sheikh Fazilatun Necha Mujib"."

Other sources: Taking this forward, we searched on YouTube using Bengali keywords and came across a longer version of visuals from the rally.

  • The video was shared on 4 September 2023 and was titled, "A huge procession of Gafargaon Upazila Chhatra League in Suhrawardy Udyan."

News reports: A report published in Dhaka Tribune mentioned that several activists and Chhatra League leaders gathered at Suhrawardy Udyan for a rally in memory of Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

  • It said that the then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had addressed the rally.

  • These student leaders came to the nation's captial, Dhaka, from different parts of the country to attend the rally.

The report was published on 1 September 2023.

(Source: Dhaka Tribune/Screenshot)

Conclusion: It is evident that the video is old and unrelated to the recent violence in Bangladesh.

