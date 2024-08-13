Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old and Edited Video From Canada Falsely Linked to Bangladesh Unrest

Old and Edited Video From Canada Falsely Linked to Bangladesh Unrest

This video dates back to August 2023 and shows people celebrating Pakistan's Independence Day in Canada.

Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-check: An old, unrelated and edited video is going viral to claim that it shows Bangladeshi Muslims raising slogans for Pakistan.</p></div>
i

Fact-check: An old, unrelated and edited video is going viral to claim that it shows Bangladeshi Muslims raising slogans for Pakistan.

(Photo: The Quint)

advertisement

A video showing several people on the streets is going viral online to claim that Bangladeshi Muslims raising Pakistani flags and chanting pro-Pakistan slogans.

You can view an archive of the post here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(More archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

What's the truth?: The claim is false and the video is edited.

  • The original video is from Canada and shows people celebrating Pakistan's Independence Day in 2023.

  • The background chants in Bengali are also added over the original video.

Also ReadFact-Check: Old Video From Indonesia Falsely Linked to Bangladesh Floods

How did we find out the truth?: We noticed boards of 'Lahore Tikka House' and 'Burger House' and 'Desi Burger' in the viral video and we found them located in Toronto, Canada on Google maps.

In the viral video, 'Lahore Tikka House' can be seen in the background.

This is located in Toronto, Canada.

(Source: Google Maps/Screenshot altered by The Quint)

Other burger shops seen in the viral video can also be seen in this street view from Canada.

  • We then performed a reverse image search on Google and came across a very similar video shared by DJ Mian on Instagram.

  • This was shared on 25 August 2023 and was recorded in the same location.

  • The caption stated that it showed celebrations of Pakistan's Independence Day.

  • We found several other similar videos shared by the artist and can be seen here, here, here and here.

  • None of these videos carried the Bangla slogans heard in the viral video.

What about the audio?: We reached out to Shahed Siddique, Head of input, Independent television from Bangladesh who confirmed to us that this video is not from Bangladesh.

  • He further stated that the slogans asks former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Khaleda Zia to go to Pakistan.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Conclusion: An old, unrelated and edited video is going viral to claim that it shows Bangladeshi Muslims raising slogans for Pakistan while carrying Pakistani flags.

Also ReadThis Video Doesn’t Show Hindus Protesting Against Violence in Bangladesh

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT