Mock Drill Clip From Jharkhand Viral as Police Dispersing Crowd in UP, Bihar

A video showing protesters being cleared from a highway with tear gas and other measures by the police has gone viral on social media.
The video is being shared with claims that this incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh, which is currently governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with Yogi Adityanath as its chief minister.
Some users have also shared this video as one from Bihar with the same claim.
What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to a longer version of the same video posted on a YouTube channel on .
The video noted that it shows a mock drill conducted in Ritudih, Bokaro, Jharkhand. The viral clip appears in this video after the one-minute mark.
We also found similar visuals about a mock drill in Bokaro, published in local news outlets such as Star City 24 and Bokaro ki Awaaj on 27 September.
We ran a relevant keyword search and found a post by Bokaro police on their X (formerly Twitter) handle stating that the mock drills were conducted in the Police Line Sector 12 and Ritudih, in preparation for Dussehra festivities.
The drill was supervised by the Superintendent of Police (SP) and various senior officials, aimed at preparing staff to handle emergencies and riot scenarios.
Conclusion: Clearly, this video is not from UP or Bihar. In reality, its a video showing a mock drill conducted in Bokaro.
